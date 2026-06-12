FN Souza’s Easel, Palettes and Memorabilia to be auctioned

In the glittering landscape of Manhattan, among its celebrated galleries and towering skyscrapers, once stood a modest studio apartment where artist FN Souza spent the latter phase of his life in New York, from 1967 to a few years before his demise in Mumbai in 2002. A pioneering modernist and one of India’s best known artists, painted some of his most compelling works in the quintessential metropolis, experimenting with new techniques, including his celebrated chemical alterations, and also welcoming here a steady stream of collectors, writers and fellow artists who frequented him.

“…This is your daddy speaking from New York. I am on top of the Empire State Building, which is the highest building in the world. It has 102 floors and is 1,250 feet high. Wish you were all up here with me. It is very bright and sunny, and New York is a fantastic and fabulous city full of life and fun. When you are all grown up, you can come to America and visit me. There are lots of supermarkets here with lots of goodies to eat and lots of toys and lots of too much of everything,” he wrote in a letter to his daughters Karen, Francesca and Anya, reproduced on the art platform Prinseps.