Essar Energy Transition Retail acquires UK forecourt network SGN Retail

The company also expects greater integration between fuel production and retailing to reduce supply-chain costs and support more competitive prices for motorists.

EET Retail Limited, the retail division of Essar Energy Transition Fuels (EET Fuels), has agreed to acquire 100 per cent of SGN Retail, a UK-based independent forecourt operator founded by Graham Peacock and Susan Tobbell.

The acquisition will add 118 forecourt locations to EET Retail’s existing network of 117 sites. Following the deal, the company will operate 235 fuel forecourts across the UK, with annual fuel throughput of more than 650 million litres.

The acquisition is part of Essar Energy Transition’s strategy to integrate fuel production with fuel retailing in the UK.

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The company said the UK fuel market has become increasingly fragmented over the past two decades, with reduced investment in domestic refinery capacity contributing to more complex supply chains and greater reliance on imports.