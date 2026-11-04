Essar signs deal with NHPC for 300 MW renewable energy project

Essar Renewables Limited (ERL) has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NHPC Limited for a 300 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project in Andhra Pradesh. Essar Power will invest approximately Rs 4,500 crore in the project, which will integrate solar, wind and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to deliver reliable and dispatchable renewable power.

The project is part of Essar Power’s strategy to build a diversified energy portfolio of approximately 5 GW, spanning renewable, thermal and gas-based power generation.

Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, Operating Partner – Infrastructure, Essar Group said, “Essar’s experience in the energy sector, combined with our focus on new technologies and emerging opportunities, gives us a strong foundation to participate in this next phase of India’s energy growth.”