Essar signs deal with NHPC for 300 MW renewable energy project

Essar Renewables Limited (ERL) has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NHPC Limited for a 300 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project in Andhra Pradesh. Essar Power will invest approximately Rs 4,500 crore in the project, which will integrate solar, wind and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to deliver reliable and dispatchable renewable power.
The project is part of Essar Power’s strategy to build a diversified energy portfolio of approximately 5 GW, spanning renewable, thermal and gas-based power generation.
Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, Operating Partner – Infrastructure, Essar Group said, “Essar’s experience in the energy sector, combined with our focus on new technologies and emerging opportunities, gives us a strong foundation to participate in this next phase of India’s energy growth.”
“We are focused on building a strong portfolio across solar, wind and Battery Energy Storage Systems, tapping into the growing opportunities in India’s renewable energy sector. The 300 MW FDRE project with NHPC is an important milestone in this journey, strengthening our portfolio and advancing our ambition to build a scalable renewable energy business,” said Ankur Kumar, CEO, Essar Power.