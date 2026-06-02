Essar-backed Mesabi Metallics sells 50% royalty stake to TMCR for $265 million

Scotiabank acted as the exclusive financial adviser to Mesabi Metallics and its affiliates on the transaction.

Mesabi Metallics Company LLC, backed by the Essar Group, has agreed to sell a 50 per cent stake in its royalty interest to The Metals Royalty Company Inc. (TMCR) for $265 million, valuing the royalty platform at over $500 million.

The transaction will be completed in two equal tranches of $132.5 million each. The first tranche closed on June 1, 2026, while the second is expected to close within 60 days. Most of the proceeds will be used to support Mesabi Metallics’ future growth plans.

The deal underscores the quality, scale and long-term strategic importance of Mesabi Metallics’ direct reduction (DR)-grade iron ore mine, beneficiation plant and pellet facility in Minnesota, which is expected to begin production in the third quarter of 2026.