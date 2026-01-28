Encroachments must be cleared, land mafia won’t be spared: UP CM

The chief minister said people found usurping property will face stringent legal action and no offender will be spared

UP CM Yogi Adityanath directed officials to take swift action against illegal land encroachmentsAdityanath said the state government is committed to ensuring justice and prosperity for every citizen (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to take swift action against illegal land encroachments, asserting that the state government will deal firmly with strongmen and land mafias.

The chief minister said people found usurping property will face stringent legal action and no offender will be spared, according to an official statement.

Addressing grievances during the weekly ‘Janta Darshan’ at the Gorakhnath temple, Adityanath said the state government is committed to ensuring justice and prosperity for every citizen.

He stressed a zero-tolerance towards encroachment, saying, “Those who occupy land illegally or harass the weak must be taught a lesson.” The chief minister interacted with around 150 complainants and listened to their problems individually. He forwarded the applications to the concerned officials with instructions for prompt and satisfactory redressal. Adityanath assured the public that injustice would not be allowed during his tenure, the statement said.

Taking note of complaints regarding land disputes, he directed administrative and police officers to ensure the complete removal of encroachments. He warned that no influential person should try to grab land belonging to others.

On family and matrimonial disputes raised by several women, the chief minister asked officials to prioritise dialogue and counselling, while ensuring legal action is taken if required, the statement added.

For those seeking financial aid for medical treatment, Adityanath assured full support. He instructed officials to expedite the preparation of cost estimates so that funds could be transferred directly to hospitals

 

