`Eka Natacha Mrityu’ (Death of an Actor) to feature at two prestigious theatre festivals

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Directed by Atul Pethe, Mahesh Elkunchwar’s experimental Marathi play explores the shedding of identity, fame and ego in the search for self-knowledge.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
4 min readNew DelhiOct 16, 2026 08:19 PM IST
deadEka Natacha Mrityu (Death of an Actor), a Marathi play by Mahesh Elkunchwar, directed by Atul Pethe (Photo: PR handout)
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What are we, really? What gives meaning to our existence? How do the intricate webs of relationships shape our lives? And if we were to shed the many masks we wear, would we discover the truth at our core?

These are the existential questions that haunt the protagonist of Eka Natacha Mrityu (Death of an Actor), a thought-provoking play by eminent Marathi playwright Mahesh Elkunchwar and directed by highly acclaimed director Atul Pethe.

The experimental production has been selected for two prestigious theatre festivals, the Prithvi Theatre Festival in Mumbai on November 5 and the Habba Theatre Festival in Bengaluru in January 2027. Performances have been scheduled in Pune on October 24 and 25.

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“The play explores the mystery of life, suspended between the cycles of birth and death,” Pethe told The Indian Express. Describing it as the final and markedly different play in Elkunchwar’s distinguished career, he said its selection for the renowned festivals in Mumbai and Bengaluru was a matter of pride for Marathi theatre.

At its heart, Eka Natacha Mrityu explores the symbolic death of an actor and the possibility of the human being’s rebirth. Yet, the journey towards this transformation is neither simple nor painless.

In his review of the production, noted playwright Prof. Vibhakar Mirajkar describes a striking opening image- a heap of human form lying under a harsh, unforgiving beam of light, gradually awakening to consciousness through tortured, half-human, half-animal groans. Wracked by pain, the figure finds himself unable to move, ensnared in the strands of a suffocating web.

The actor must relinquish the bhangar which is the accumulated clutter of a lifetime, comprising awards, honours, fame, recognition and ego.

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“The more desperately he tries to shake off the strands clinging to his body, the more deeply he becomes entangled. Ironically, he is also the spider who has woven these shimmering strands himself. The web that once glittered with achievement has now become his prison,” Mirajkar writes.

art Eka Natacha Mrityu (Death of an Actor), a Marathi play by Mahesh Elkunchwar, directed by Atul Pethe (Photo: PR handout)

The play’s central metaphor evokes the ancient Greek maxim `Know thyself’, inscribed at the Temple of Apollo at Delphi as a reminder to seekers of wisdom. The journey towards self-knowledge, the production suggests, begins with confronting one’s inner conflicts and stripping away the identities accumulated over a lifetime. Only then does the possibility of liberation emerge.

Theatre is an excellent medium for entertainment and social messaging: NSD Director | Theatre is an excellent medium for entertainment and social messaging: NSD Director

Pethe has reworked the play to bring it in tune with his theatrical vision, bridging a gap of more than two decades. According to Prof Mirjakar, Pethe’s adaptation pares back the text, making it less word-heavy while heightening its theatrical impact.

The result is an interplay between the actor’s body and the written word, with each complementing the other while retaining its own space. This balance, Mirajkar said in his review, allows the audience to experience the very essence of theatre.

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Produced jointly by Natakghar and The Box, the play features Abhay Mahajan in the lead role. Pradeep Vaidya has designed the lighting, while Shyam Bhutkar and Kushal Mahant are responsible for the set design.

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Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

 

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