‘Dhami government acted with sensitivity in Ankita Bhandari case’: BJP leader Bhatt

Ankita's body was recovered from the Chilla canal four days later.

Defending the Uttarakhand government against Congress protests over the Ankita Bhandari murder case, state BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt said the Pushkar Singh Dhami government acted with sensitivity, responsibility, and swiftness at every level.

Dismissing the opposition’s allegations as politically motivated, Bhatt highlighted the government’s response, noting that the accused were arrested and jailed within 24 hours of the incident coming to light. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was immediately formed, leading to a thorough evidence-based chargesheet, invocation of the Gangsters Act, and subsequent life imprisonment for the guilty through the judicial process.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the Modi government over the detention of the parents of Bhandari, who was murdered in Uttarakhand in 2022, saying the hallmark of this regime is to silence the voices of the victims and remove those who ask questions.