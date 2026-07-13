Two children drown in pit in Outer North Delhi; four missing in Yamuna

Two children, aged 8 and 10, drowned after they fell into a pit filled with rainwater in Outer-North Delhi’s Mukhmelpur village on Sunday, police said. The deceased were identified as Ayush (8) and Nitesh (10). In a separate incident, four more children, who had gone to the Yamuna for a bath in the neighbouring Hiranki village, went missing, officers said.

According to police, the pit in Mukhmelpur village was dug to drain excess rainwater from a field. The boys, who were playing with other children in the fields behind their homes, slipped and fell into the pit and drowned, they said.

As other children raised an alarm, villagers rushed to the spot, pulled both out and took them to a hospital where doctors declared them dead, said an officer.