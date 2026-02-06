Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei on his first India visit and solo exhibition in Delhi

The internationally renowned artist speaks on making connections between India and himself and his iterations of modern Indian masters SH Raza and VS Gaitonde in Lego

Written by: Vandana Kalra
4 min readFeb 6, 2026 05:54 PM IST
Ai WeiweiChinese artist Ai Weiwei. (Source: Instagram/@aiww)
Seated in an open courtyard outside Nature Morte gallery in Delhi’s upscale Dhan Mill Estate, as the morning sun falls on Ai Weiwei, it highlights the creases that appear to have been deepened by decades of confrontations with power and belief systems. His eyes remain attentive and expressive, even as he speaks with deliberation, assertion and quiet restlessness of someone who has been constantly engaged in negotiations as an eternal wanderer and relentless questioner. “My home is on my two legs. I travel anywhere, it’s home,” he says.

One of China’s most recognised dissident voices, Ai’s defiance has shaped not just his art but his entire life. Born in Beijing in 1957, he spent his childhood in exile in northeast China after his father, renowned poet Ai Qing, was denounced during Mao’s Anti-Rightist Campaign, only to be rehabilitated in the 1970s. Ai himself became subject to the same scrutiny when, in the 1990s, despite his emergence as one of China’s leading avant-garde artists, his persistent criticism of the authoritarian state made him a target of surveillance and censorship, also leading most famously to a 81-day detention in 2011 when his passport was also confiscated. Handed back in 2015, he left China immediately and has since been a constant traveller, taking up temporary addresses in Berlin, Cambridge and now Lisbon. The brief Delhi visit only offers a moment of pause in that long trajectory.

He may be one of the world’s most famous artists but there is no assumption that he is known to everyone — even when he was planning his first solo show in India Delhi’s Nature More Gallery. “Doing a first solo in a relatively unfamiliar country is, in fact, very challenging. First of all, I need to tell the audience who I am and introduce my own history. At the same time, I must create a connection between myself and Indian life and culture, bringing people into a context that feels familiar to them. For both of these aims, a language of art is necessary, a way for art to enter,” he states.

So apart from some of his more familiar works, the exhibition also includes his iterations of modern Indian masters SH Raza and VS Gaitonde in Lego, a material he has been using for over two decades now. Admitting not being too familiar with their work previously, he notes how the gallery introduced him to the specific work of the masters. “I have been interested in Indian art for a long time but not these particular works that the gallery introduced to me because I felt I had to do some works relating to Indian culture. I made a choice and used my Lego language. The pixels have surprisingly come out beautifully,” he states.

The quick visit might not allow him to visit several galleries and museums in the city, but he did find time for a quick halt at India Art Fair, where some of his works are showing. He noted, “I was deeply impressed. It has a very significant character. Showing a lot of local Indian artists, it has a strong understanding about the culture, techniques and expression. It made me think about many things. Not very commercial, it is deeply rooted here and the audience too seems to understand art very well.”

India has, meanwhile, long lived in Ai’s imagination. “China has been deeply influenced by Buddhism. Like China, India too has many different cultures and religions and languages and though Buddhism may not still exist here as strongly as China, both nations do have a rich history in relation to art and humanity,” he says.

