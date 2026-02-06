Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei on his first India visit and solo exhibition in Delhi

Seated in an open courtyard outside Nature Morte gallery in Delhi’s upscale Dhan Mill Estate, as the morning sun falls on Ai Weiwei, it highlights the creases that appear to have been deepened by decades of confrontations with power and belief systems. His eyes remain attentive and expressive, even as he speaks with deliberation, assertion and quiet restlessness of someone who has been constantly engaged in negotiations as an eternal wanderer and relentless questioner. “My home is on my two legs. I travel anywhere, it’s home,” he says.

One of China’s most recognised dissident voices, Ai’s defiance has shaped not just his art but his entire life. Born in Beijing in 1957, he spent his childhood in exile in northeast China after his father, renowned poet Ai Qing, was denounced during Mao’s Anti-Rightist Campaign, only to be rehabilitated in the 1970s. Ai himself became subject to the same scrutiny when, in the 1990s, despite his emergence as one of China’s leading avant-garde artists, his persistent criticism of the authoritarian state made him a target of surveillance and censorship, also leading most famously to a 81-day detention in 2011 when his passport was also confiscated. Handed back in 2015, he left China immediately and has since been a constant traveller, taking up temporary addresses in Berlin, Cambridge and now Lisbon. The brief Delhi visit only offers a moment of pause in that long trajectory.