Chhattisgarh tops ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign, five districts among country’s top 10

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai presented the state's water conservation model at a Ministry of Jal Shakti departmental summit in New Delhi. (Special Arrangement Photo)

Chhattisgarh has emerged as the top-performing state in the third phase of the Ministry of Jal Shakti’s Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) and Catch the Rain campaigns, with nearly 78,000 water conservation structures completed, according to an official statement.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai presented the state’s water conservation model at a Ministry of Jal Shakti departmental summit in New Delhi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The JSJB is a community-led programme that promotes water conservation and groundwater recharge by building low-cost structures under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain initiative.

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During the Catch the Rain session, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao shared details of the state’s initiatives on rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge and conservation of drinking water sources, it said.