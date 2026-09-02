Chhattisgarh tops ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign, five districts among country’s top 10

Chhattisgarh has emerged as the top-performing state in the third phase of the Ministry of Jal Shakti’s Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) and Catch the Rain campaigns, with nearly 78,000 water conservation structures completed, according to an official statement.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai presented the state’s water conservation model at a Ministry of Jal Shakti departmental summit in New Delhi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The JSJB is a community-led programme that promotes water conservation and groundwater recharge by building low-cost structures under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain initiative.
During the Catch the Rain session, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao shared details of the state’s initiatives on rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge and conservation of drinking water sources, it said.
Sai proposed four measures for strengthening water conservation across the country â€“ state-specific ‘Catch the Rain’ plans, ‘State Water Awards’ for high-performing states, mapping of water conservation structures through BISAG-N (Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics) and quarterly reviews chaired by chief secretaries, according to the statement.
The chief minister highlighted Chhattisgarh’s community-driven approach, saying the state created more than 4 lakh water conservation structures during the first phase of JSJB and over 24 lakh in the second phase.
Under JSJB 1.0, Chhattisgarh created 4,05,561 structures, while under JSJB 2.0, work was initiated on 24,07,456 structures, of which 23,07,768 (23 lakh) were completed, the statement said.
In the third phase, 79,775 structures have been recorded, with 77,719 completed, placing Chhattisgarh at the top nationally, it said.
The statement also highlighted the ‘5 Per Cent Model’ pioneered in Koriya district, under which farmers voluntarily dedicate five per cent of their farmland to groundwater recharge.
ive districts “Surajpur, Mahasamund, Balod, Baloda Bazar-Bhatapara and Kabirdha” have secured places among the country’s top 10 districts in water conservation efforts, according to the statement.
Preliminary estimates also indicate that the number of groundwater-stressed blocks classified as ‘critical’ and ‘semi-critical’ in Chhattisgarh has declined from 26 to 19, while the number of ‘critical’ blocks is projected to fall to zero, it said.
The Centre has set a target of creating two crore new water conservation structures by May 31, 2027, the statement said.