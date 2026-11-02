Mandaviya opens Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav as CM Sai outlines welfare measures

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated Chhattisgarh’s three-day Rajyotsav in Raipur on Sunday, marking the state s foundation day. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai outlined welfare measures and said the government was expanding basic services in Bastar.

Mandaviya said Chhattisgarh’s resources, tribal heritage and industrial potential would contribute to India’s goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. He called for preserving cultural traditions alongside economic growth.

Sai said Bastar was moving towards peace and development after years of Maoist violence. He credited the Centre, security forces and local residents, and said roads, electricity, schools, healthcare and communication services were being extended to remote villages.