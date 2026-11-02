Mandaviya opens Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav as CM Sai outlines welfare measures

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated Chhattisgarh’s three-day Rajyotsav in Raipur on Sunday, marking the state s foundation day. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai outlined welfare measures and said the government was expanding basic services in Bastar.
Mandaviya said Chhattisgarh’s resources, tribal heritage and industrial potential would contribute to India’s goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. He called for preserving cultural traditions alongside economic growth.
Sai said Bastar was moving towards peace and development after years of Maoist violence. He credited the Centre, security forces and local residents, and said roads, electricity, schools, healthcare and communication services were being extended to remote villages.
The Chief Minister said around 1,600 houses were being completed daily under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. More than 68 lakh women receive monthly financial assistance under the Mahtari Vandan Yojana, he said. He said the government was procuring paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal, subject to a limit of 21 quintals per acre, and had paid pending paddy bonuses. Landless agricultural labourers receive Rs 10,000 annually, he added.
Sai said more than 50,000 people had visited Ayodhya under the Shri Ramlala Darshan Yojana. He also said the state now had 21 government and private medical colleges, compared with one at its formation on November 1, 2000.
Culture Minister Rajesh Agrawal highlighted plans to promote folk arts and tourism, and said a state honour had been instituted in memory of Pandavani exponent Teejan Bai.
Union Minister of State Tokhan Sahu, Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma, ministers, MPs and MLAs attended the ceremony. The celebrations will run for three days, showcasing the state’s culture.