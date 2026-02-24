Chhattisgarh GSDP projected to grow 8.11% in FY26: Economic Survey

Chhattisgarh GSDP growth is projected at 8.11% in FY26, while per capita income is expected to rise to Rs 1,79,244, says Economic Survey.

By: PTI
3 min readFeb 24, 2026 03:23 PM IST
Chhattisgarh CM at investors’ meet, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Vishnu Deo Sai, Naxalism, Indian express news, current affairsChhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai
Make us preferred source on Google

Chhattisgarh’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at constant prices is estimated to grow by 8.11 per cent, and the per capita income is likely to reach Rs 1,79,244 in 2025-26, as per the state’s Economic Survey Report.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed the findings, stating that the state has emerged as a “growth engine” with balanced expansion across agriculture, industry, and services sectors.
State Planning, Economics and Statistics Department Minister OP Chaudhary presented the report for the financial year 2025-26 in the assembly on Monday.

According to advance estimates, the state’s GSDP at constant prices (base year 2011-12) is expected to grow at 8.11 per cent and reach Rs 3,58,293 crore in 2025-26 as against Rs 3,31,402 crore in FY25, the report stated.

The state’s agriculture and allied sectors (agriculture, livestock, forestry and fishing) and industry sector (mining and quarrying, construction, manufacturing and electricity, gas and water supply) are expected to grow by 7.49 per cent and 7.21 per cent, respectively, in the ongoing fiscal year compared to the previous one.

The service sector is likely to grow by 9.11 per cent as compared to the previous year, it added.

The GSDP at current prices is likely to increase to Rs 6,31,291 crore in FY 2025-26 against Rs 5,65,845 crore for 2024-25. This growth is about 11.57 per cent, the report stated.
The survey report underlined that per capita income (per capita Net State Domestic Product at current prices) in 2025-26 is likely to reach Rs 1,79,244.

Chhattisgarh’s per capita income is estimated to increase by 10.07 per cent as compared to the previous financial year, when it was 1,62,848 (in 2024-25), it said.

Story continues below this ad

The chief minister said, “The findings of the Economic Survey prove that Chhattisgarh’s growth rate is based on a broad foundation and built on a strong structural base. With balanced expansion in the agriculture, industry and services sectors, we are confident that the state is fully prepared to move towards the next phase of double-digit growth in the near future.” He said the state government’s priority is to strengthen infrastructure, promote investment and ensure inclusive development so that this growth momentum continues.

The Economic Survey 2025-26 states that despite global uncertainties, India continues to be one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world, driven by strong domestic demand, sustained public capital expenditure and stable industrial activity, he said.

Chhattisgarh has made a significant contribution to this national growth, reflected in its high economic growth rate, Sai added.

He said that the state’s growth trajectory remains balanced and diversified, strengthening its contribution to national economic expansion.

Story continues below this ad

Agriculture, industry and services continue to serve as the backbone of the state’s economy, with broad-based growth across all three sectors, he said.

The chief minister noted that the impact of the state government’s farmer-friendly schemes and productivity-enhancing policies is clearly visible in the agriculture sector.

The survey estimates actual growth (constant prices) in agriculture at 7.49 per cent, with the sector expected to reach Rs 57,969 crore in 2025-26, up from Rs 53,928 crore in the previous financial year. At current prices, the agriculture sector is projected to grow by 12.53 per cent to Rs 1,19,871 crore, reflecting progress in agriculture and allied activities, he said.

Sai reiterated that the government remains committed to maintaining high growth while ensuring inclusive and sustainable development across the state.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The two accused, Suraj Gupta (22) and Amrit Vishwakarma (21), are in police custody. Express
Nagaland doctor at AIIMS Gorakhpur molested, stalked for 1.5 km; Meghalaya CM says ‘deeply shameful’
Mexico
How girlfriend's trail led to the killing of drug dord 'El Mencho' in Mexico
ranveer singh kantara mimicry row
Ranveer Singh Kantara mimicry row: HC rebukes actor for 'insensitive statement, gross ignorance'
Sabeer Bhatia, Dhurandhar
'Dhurandhar is disgusting': Hotmail founder Sabeer Bhatia calls for a total rejection of Ranveer Singh film
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI, compares air crisis to pandemic-era fears: ‘The air itself could kill us’
Louis Vuitton monogram
Did Louis Vuitton find its iconic flower in a 12th-century Karnataka temple? An influencer’s viral discovery at Belur sparks a global debate.
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Score
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her painful separation from Naga Chaitanya and how she found love again
‘I’m not performing anymore’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on life after divorce from Naga Chaitanya; expert on why people ‘close up’ after separation
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it ‘guilty’
Advertisement
Must Read
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Score
T20 World Cup: Why India's batsmen keep falling into the same traps in Ahmedabad
India batters failure in Ahmedabad
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it ‘guilty’
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G: What to expect from Samsung’s next flagship
Under the hood, the Samsung S26 Ultra is expected to arrive with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.(Image for representation: X/Jay)
After 17 years, WhatsApp may finally let you schedule messages
WhatsApp's new feature is useful for sending greetings and reminders.
‘I’m not performing anymore’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on life after divorce from Naga Chaitanya; expert on why people ‘close up’ after separation
Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her painful separation from Naga Chaitanya and how she found love again
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI, compares air crisis to pandemic-era fears: ‘The air itself could kill us’
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI
Did Louis Vuitton find its iconic flower in a 12th-century Karnataka temple? An influencer’s viral discovery at Belur sparks a global debate.
Louis Vuitton monogram
'Never carried baggage from the past': Shikhar Dhawan slams social media posts for setting false narratives after second marriage
Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine had been in a relationship for over a year
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement