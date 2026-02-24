Chhattisgarh GSDP projected to grow 8.11% in FY26: Economic Survey

Chhattisgarh’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at constant prices is estimated to grow by 8.11 per cent, and the per capita income is likely to reach Rs 1,79,244 in 2025-26, as per the state’s Economic Survey Report.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed the findings, stating that the state has emerged as a “growth engine” with balanced expansion across agriculture, industry, and services sectors.

State Planning, Economics and Statistics Department Minister OP Chaudhary presented the report for the financial year 2025-26 in the assembly on Monday.

According to advance estimates, the state’s GSDP at constant prices (base year 2011-12) is expected to grow at 8.11 per cent and reach Rs 3,58,293 crore in 2025-26 as against Rs 3,31,402 crore in FY25, the report stated.

The state’s agriculture and allied sectors (agriculture, livestock, forestry and fishing) and industry sector (mining and quarrying, construction, manufacturing and electricity, gas and water supply) are expected to grow by 7.49 per cent and 7.21 per cent, respectively, in the ongoing fiscal year compared to the previous one.

The service sector is likely to grow by 9.11 per cent as compared to the previous year, it added.

The GSDP at current prices is likely to increase to Rs 6,31,291 crore in FY 2025-26 against Rs 5,65,845 crore for 2024-25. This growth is about 11.57 per cent, the report stated.

The survey report underlined that per capita income (per capita Net State Domestic Product at current prices) in 2025-26 is likely to reach Rs 1,79,244.

Chhattisgarh’s per capita income is estimated to increase by 10.07 per cent as compared to the previous financial year, when it was 1,62,848 (in 2024-25), it said.

The chief minister said, “The findings of the Economic Survey prove that Chhattisgarh’s growth rate is based on a broad foundation and built on a strong structural base. With balanced expansion in the agriculture, industry and services sectors, we are confident that the state is fully prepared to move towards the next phase of double-digit growth in the near future.” He said the state government’s priority is to strengthen infrastructure, promote investment and ensure inclusive development so that this growth momentum continues.

The Economic Survey 2025-26 states that despite global uncertainties, India continues to be one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world, driven by strong domestic demand, sustained public capital expenditure and stable industrial activity, he said.

Chhattisgarh has made a significant contribution to this national growth, reflected in its high economic growth rate, Sai added.

He said that the state’s growth trajectory remains balanced and diversified, strengthening its contribution to national economic expansion.

Agriculture, industry and services continue to serve as the backbone of the state’s economy, with broad-based growth across all three sectors, he said.

The chief minister noted that the impact of the state government’s farmer-friendly schemes and productivity-enhancing policies is clearly visible in the agriculture sector.

The survey estimates actual growth (constant prices) in agriculture at 7.49 per cent, with the sector expected to reach Rs 57,969 crore in 2025-26, up from Rs 53,928 crore in the previous financial year. At current prices, the agriculture sector is projected to grow by 12.53 per cent to Rs 1,19,871 crore, reflecting progress in agriculture and allied activities, he said.

Sai reiterated that the government remains committed to maintaining high growth while ensuring inclusive and sustainable development across the state.