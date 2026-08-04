Chhattisgarh CM announces Rs 30 lakh reward, out-of-turn DSP promotion for CWG silver medallist

Gyaneshwari Yadav, who won the silver medal in the women's 53 kg weightlifting event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, was felicitated at the Chief Minister's residence in Raipur. (Special arrangement)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday announced a cash reward of Rs 30 lakh and an out-of-turn promotion to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) for Commonwealth Games silver medallist Gyaneshwari Yadav.

Yadav, who won the silver medal in the women’s 53 kg weightlifting event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, was felicitated at the Chief Minister’s residence in Raipur.

Congratulating the Rajnandgaon-born weightlifter, Sai said the reward and promotion were in recognition of her achievement at the Games. Competing in her maiden Commonwealth Games, Yadav won silver with a combined lift of 199 kg in the women’s 53 kg category.