Chhattisgarh CM announces Rs 30 lakh reward, out-of-turn DSP promotion for CWG silver medallist

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday announced a cash reward of Rs 30 lakh and an out-of-turn promotion to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) for Commonwealth Games silver medallist Gyaneshwari Yadav.
Yadav, who won the silver medal in the women’s 53 kg weightlifting event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, was felicitated at the Chief Minister’s residence in Raipur.
Congratulating the Rajnandgaon-born weightlifter, Sai said the reward and promotion were in recognition of her achievement at the Games. Competing in her maiden Commonwealth Games, Yadav won silver with a combined lift of 199 kg in the women’s 53 kg category.
The Chief Minister said Yadav’s performance had brought pride to Chhattisgarh and the country. Recalling that he had wished her before she left for Glasgow, Sai said he also congratulated her through a video call after her medal-winning performance.
Announcing the out-of-turn promotion, Sai said the state government was committed to recognising outstanding sporting achievements and encouraging athletes.
He also said the government was working to strengthen sports infrastructure in the state by improving training facilities, coaching and other support for athletes, to help more sportspersons compete at national and international events.