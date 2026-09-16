Chhattisgarh CM urges citizens to buy from local vendors

Mahtari Vandan Yojana provides monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to mothers and women across Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai said the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana has laid a strong foundation for financial inclusion by connecting poor, deprived and needy families with the banking system. As a result, financial assistance under various government schemes is now being transferred directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts, he added.

He said the Mahtari Vandan Yojana provides monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to mothers and women across Chhattisgarh. Besides helping them meet their day-to-day expenses, the assistance is also strengthening their financial confidence.

Sai said roadside vendors, potters, artisans and women producing local goods embody the strength of a self-reliant Chhattisgarh through their labour and skills. Encouraging people who earn their livelihood through their talent and hard work, he said, is a collective responsibility.