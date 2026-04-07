Chhattisgarh CM presents Bastar 2.0 development blueprint to PM Modi

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and presented a “forward-looking vision” for the next phase of development in Bastar, amongst the regions worst affected by Naxal violence and now moving towards peace.

According to a release issued by the state government, the chief minister expressed gratitude for the restoration of peace in the region following the decline of Naxalism and credited the continued support and leadership of the prime minister for it.

Highlighting the region’s potential, the vision document outlines a transformative roadmap designed to accelerate economic progress and improve quality of life. In addition, the chief minister invited the prime minister to visit Bastar after the monsoon season, the release said.