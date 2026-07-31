Chhattisgarh CM meets PM Modi, seeks Centre’s support for key projects

The Chief Minister briefed the Prime Minister on ongoing initiatives under the 'Bastar Vision'.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House on Friday and sought Central support for three major infrastructure and healthcare projects.

According to a statement released by the state government, the chief minister requested early Central approval for a proposed ₹10,500 crore gas-based urea plant in Rajnandgaon. State-level clearances and land allocation for the facility are complete. The project aims to secure fertilizer supplies for regional farmers and spur local industrial activity.

The Chief Minister also requested special Central assistance to extend permanent electricity grid connections to 461 remote and security-sensitive villages, primarily in the Bastar region. These locations, the government said, currently rely on off-grid systems due to past geographical and security challenges. Transitioning these areas to the main grid is intended to support healthcare, education, and local enterprise.