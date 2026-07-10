Chhattisgarh Cabinet approves Ease of Doing Business Bill 2026

Chhattisgarh Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday approved the draft of the Chhattisgarh Ease of Doing Business (Exemption and Facilitation) Bill, 2026. The proposed legislation is designed to simplify regulatory procedures, reduce compliance burden and create a transparent, technology-driven ecosystem for businesses.
The state government said the proposed law reflects its commitment to improving governance, encouraging entrepreneurship and positioning Chhattisgarh as one of India’s most investment-friendly destinations. Once enacted, Chhattisgarh is expected to become the first state in the country to introduce a dedicated law of this nature.
The Bill introduces a comprehensive framework to make the establishment and operation of industries more efficient by reducing procedural delays and eliminating unnecessary regulatory hurdles. It seeks to ensure that businesses receive government services in a time-bound, transparent and predictable manner.
One of the key provisions of the proposed legislation is Deemed Permission, under which applications pending beyond the prescribed timeline will automatically be treated as approved, ensuring that investment proposals are not delayed due to administrative bottlenecks.
The Bill also provides for Third-Party Verification, enabling accredited independent agencies to verify compliance wherever required. This mechanism is expected to strengthen transparency while reducing direct procedural intervention by government departments.
The government has also emphasized that the Bill aligns with its broader vision of Minimum Government, Maximum Governance, where technology, transparency and accountability become the foundation of public service delivery.
The draft Bill will now be placed before the State Legislature for further consideration. Once passed, it is expected to usher in a new era of regulatory reforms, providing industries with faster approvals, simplified compliance and a more predictable policy environment.