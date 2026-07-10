Chhattisgarh Cabinet approves Ease of Doing Business Bill 2026

The reforms are expected to enhance investor confidence, improve the business climate and make Chhattisgarh a preferred destination for manufacturing, services and emerging industries. (Image: @vishnudsai/X)

Chhattisgarh Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday approved the draft of the Chhattisgarh Ease of Doing Business (Exemption and Facilitation) Bill, 2026. The proposed legislation is designed to simplify regulatory procedures, reduce compliance burden and create a transparent, technology-driven ecosystem for businesses.

The state government said the proposed law reflects its commitment to improving governance, encouraging entrepreneurship and positioning Chhattisgarh as one of India’s most investment-friendly destinations. Once enacted, Chhattisgarh is expected to become the first state in the country to introduce a dedicated law of this nature.

The Bill introduces a comprehensive framework to make the establishment and operation of industries more efficient by reducing procedural delays and eliminating unnecessary regulatory hurdles. It seeks to ensure that businesses receive government services in a time-bound, transparent and predictable manner.