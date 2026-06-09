Chhattisgarh cabinet approves plan for power utility IPO, revamped farmer scheme

The government also approved a revamped version of the Krishak Unnati Yojana for the kharif season of 2026. (Image credit- Canva)

The Chhattisgarh cabinet on Tuesday approved the listing of state-run Chhattisgarh State Power Transmission Company (CSPTCL) on the stock exchange through an initial public offering (IPO) to encourage farmers to shift from paddy cultivation to alternative Kharif crops, officials said.

Several decisions were taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at Mahanadi Mantralaya Bhawan in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar.

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The cabinet nod for CSPTCL’s listing through an IPO is expected to provide citizens and investors an opportunity to participate in the company’s growth journey while strengthening its financial capacity and transparency, a government official said.