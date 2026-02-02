Budget blueprint for Viksit Bharat, says CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed the Union Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, a welfare-oriented blueprint for building a ‘Viksit Bharat’. The new budget has been presented to the nation with a clear roadmap for a New and Developed India in the world’s largest democracy.
The Chief Minister appreciated the budget for initiatives such as the construction of girls’ hostels in every district, establishment of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) institutions and providing world-class infrastructure facilities to give wings to the aspirations of youth.
The chief minister said the Budget announcements would give a new impetus to innovation, manufacturing and employment, while strengthening agriculture, rural development, infrastructure, tourism, culture and the country’s knowledge traditions, “thus realising the mantra of ‘Development with Heritage'”.
“Under the guidance of the prime minister, the foundation for an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ has been further strengthened by supporting MSMEs, startups and indigenous production. We are confident that this Budget, through social justice, inclusive development and good governance, will pave the way for the India of today and tomorrow,” Adityanath said, thanking the prime minister and the finance minister for a “visionary” “welfare-oriented” Budget.
With PTI inputs
