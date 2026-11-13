Black Box Q2 profit rises 30.6 pc to Rs 72.6 crore; revenue up 22.2 pc to Rs 1,936 crore

Essar Group’s IT firm Black Box on Friday reported a 30.6 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 72.68 crore for the July-September quarter of FY27, aided by growth in data centre and enterprise businesses. The Mumbai-headquartered company had posted a net profit of Rs 55.65 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Black Box’s revenue from operations rose 22.2 per cent to Rs 1,936.30 crore, up from Rs 1,584.59 crore in Q2 FY26. Sequentially, the profit and revenue rose 30 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively.

Growth was driven by execution across hyperscale data centre infrastructure and enterprise solutions, supported by growing momentum in its technology products business, the company said in a statement.