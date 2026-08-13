Black Box Q1 FY27 results: Revenue rises 24% to Rs 1,719 crore, order backlog jumps 83%

The backlog was up 83% from the year-ago period and has nearly doubled from the company's historical range of around US$450-500 million.

Digital infrastructure solutions provider Black Box Limited reported a strong performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, with revenue rising 24% year-on-year to Rs 1,719 crore, while its order backlog surged 83% to Rs 8,986 crore.

The company said the quarter marked a new phase of growth, supported by stronger customer relationships, an expanding order book and rising demand for infrastructure linked to the global AI economy.

Black Box reported EBITDA of Rs 160 crore in Q1 FY27, up 38% from Rs 116 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Its EBITDA margin improved to 9.3% from 8.4%, an expansion of 90 basis points. Profit after tax stood at Rs 56 crore, compared with Rs 47 crore a year earlier, marking an 18% increase.