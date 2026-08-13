Black Box Q1 FY27 results: Revenue rises 24% to Rs 1,719 crore, order backlog jumps 83%

Digital infrastructure solutions provider Black Box Limited reported a strong performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, with revenue rising 24% year-on-year to Rs 1,719 crore, while its order backlog surged 83% to Rs 8,986 crore.
The company said the quarter marked a new phase of growth, supported by stronger customer relationships, an expanding order book and rising demand for infrastructure linked to the global AI economy.
Black Box reported EBITDA of Rs 160 crore in Q1 FY27, up 38% from Rs 116 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Its EBITDA margin improved to 9.3% from 8.4%, an expansion of 90 basis points. Profit after tax stood at Rs 56 crore, compared with Rs 47 crore a year earlier, marking an 18% increase.
The quarter included two months of consolidation from Brazil-based 2S Inovações Tecnológicas, which was recently acquired by Black Box.
Sanjeev Verma, Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer of Black Box, said the company entered FY27 with strong momentum, helped by improved execution of its expanding backlog and the contribution from its Brazilian acquisition.
“We have entered FY27 with strong momentum, delivering our highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹1,719 crore, up 24% YoY,” Verma said.
He added that growing participation in AI-led digital infrastructure, expanding hyperscaler relationships and the company’s presence across around 300 strategic enterprise accounts provide significant room for further expansion.
Deepak Kumar Bansal, Executive Director and Global CFO, said the first quarter reflected an improvement in the financial quality of the business, with EBITDA growth outpacing revenue growth and margins expanding by 90 basis points.
He said the company would focus on improving cash flows and returns through operating leverage, disciplined working capital management and prudent capital allocation.
Black Box said it secured new orders worth approximately US$339 million, or around Rs 3,208 crore, during the quarter. This pushed its order backlog to an all-time high of about US$949 million, equivalent to Rs 8,986 crore.
The backlog was up 83% from the year-ago period and has nearly doubled from the company’s historical range of around US$450-500 million.
The company said the increase was driven by greater participation in large, multi-year and mission-critical projects. Project-led backlog grew around 50% sequentially, with longer-duration contracts providing 24-36 months of revenue visibility.
Black Box expects order bookings to reach US$1.3-1.5 billion in FY27, representing growth of around 32-45% over FY26. It expects to end FY27 with an order backlog of US$1.3-1.4 billion, which would represent an increase of around 65-75% year-on-year.