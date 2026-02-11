BJP dispensation in Delhi committed to improve infrastructure in govt schools: CM Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated a new school building block at a Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Mansarovar Garden. (PTI Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated a new school building block at a Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Mansarovar Garden and said her government is committed to improving infrastructure and learning facilities in schools.

Gupta also inaugurated the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Laboratory in Mansarovar and a District Institute of Education and Training at Dilshad Garden.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the BJP dispensation aims to make schools under the Delhi government a preferred choice for parents, on par with or better than private institutions in terms of quality, facilities and infrastructure.

She said real success in the education sector would be achieved when parents themselves choose government schools for their children.