In Avneesh Mishra’s The Morning Show, Small-Town Childhoods Shape Big Conversations on Gender and Violence

Having emerged from several years of deep soul-searching, The Morning Show examines how upbringing, repression and patriarchy collide

Written by: Alpana Chowdhury
5 min readFeb 9, 2026 10:02 AM IST
Avneesh Mishra’s The Morning ShowAvneesh Mishra’s The Morning Show
Make us preferred source on Google

“We had a custom in my childhood of beating dolls with sticks,” recounts theatre writer-director-actor Avneesh Mishra who recently staged The Morning Show at his Rangshila Theatre, Mumbai. Growing up in the 1980s in a small town, at the time, he never thought of this ritual as regressive.

But when Mishra moved to bigger cities for his graduation and started doing theatre and reading literature that challenged archaic norms, he began questioning the socio-cultural practices of his youth. Over the years, the introspection continued; and The Morning Show emerged from several years of deep soul-searching. “Among many other rituals and customs that I looked at again from a different perspective, the one of beating dolls stood out as a symbol of much that was wrong in our upbringing. It occurred to me that what appeared like a harmless custom, in fact, started the process of desensitising boys and making them violent,” he relates.

The rape of a young teenage girl, Guddi, by a bunch of schoolboys is at the core of Mishra’s play that draws a striking parallel between the beating of rag-doll gudiyas and the sexual violence inflicted on a flesh-and-blood Guddi. “The rapists are misguided youth growing up in an atmosphere of suppression, confused about the hormonal changes taking place within them. With both, parents and school teachers, fighting shy of explaining biological issues to them, the befuddled youth get attracted to the wrong influences,” reasons Mishra, not to justify their condemnable acts, but to understand where they come from.

One of the wrong influences in Mishra’s play is a peddler of porn, Madan Chaacha, a despicable, flashy character, portrayed very convincingly by Naveen Rody, who lures vulnerable schoolboys to morning shows where explicit sexual scenes are inserted in regular Hindi films. Thereafter, he plays mentor and guide to the sexually-aroused youngsters, encouraging them to force their machismo on girls. “Don’t get dissuaded when girls say ‘No’. Secretly, they too want what you want. Why would they be painting their lips if they didn’t want to attract you?” is his stereotypically flawed logic. But, to young, impressionable minds, what he says makes sense.

Avneesh Mishra’s The Morning Show Still from Avneesh Mishra’s The Morning Show

“Where I grew up even friendly interaction between girls and boys was considered taboo,” continues Mishra. “So much was left to the imagination about the opposite sex that it was easy for the Madan chaachas to fill in the blanks with distorted advice.

“Some popular, untampered Hindi films, too, fired the minds of clueless youngsters in an adverse manner. While many of the films of the 1960s-70s had graphic rape scenes by villains, in the 1990s some of the films had, shockingly, star-actors propagating toxic ideas of masculinity through the characters they played. All this had a terrible impact on immature minds.”

Mishra’s play places the onus of teenage sexual crime squarely on society, at large, and the blinkered upbringing of children. “If boys and girls were allowed to mix freely and be friends sharing common interests, they would understand and respect one another without looking at the opposite sex only through the physical lens,” elaborates Mishra. “Instead of skirting the issue, if parents, teachers, counsellors, legal, religious and law-enforcing bodies had open discussions with youngsters about gender, it would go a long way in broadening small-town mentalities and clearing the confusion of adolescents,” he adds.

Story continues below this ad

Illustrating this line of thinking, The Morning Show contrasts the unhealthy relationships of repressed youngsters with a budding, equitable friendship between Ashok, hailing from an ultra- conservative family, and Maya from a liberal, educated background. Played candidly and sensitively by Aditya Ghosh and Aashi Tripathi, products of Rangshila Theatre Group’s acting workshop, Ashok and Maya have animated conversations about painting and poetry. But when Ashok, prompted by his wayward friends, makes an overture of physical intimacy to the sensible Maya, she walks away from his unwanted move, telling him, “Jism choone se pehle dil ko choona padta hai.”

Avneesh Mishra’s The Morning Show Another still from Avneesh Mishra’s The Morning Show

A bold play, which will next be staged at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Mumbai, on February 15, The Morning Show discusses, threadbare, adolescent pangs, provincial gender equations and the harmful effects of patriarchy on young girls and boys.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
In 2024, the Cabinet Secretariat had introduced changes in the practice of “monthly demi-official letters” written by Secretaries to the Cabinet Secretary, by adding ministry-specific quantitative performance indicators. (PTI Photo)
From file disposal to output, Union Secretaries now get a report card each
Citing rules, PMO tells LS Sectt: No questions on PM CARES, relief and defence funds
Exclusive | Citing rules, PMO tells Lok Sabha Secretariat: No questions on PM CARES, relief and defence funds
Saif Ali Khan made his acting debut alongside Aamir Khan in Yash Chopra’s film Parampara.
Saif Ali Khan was ‘worried’ about kids Sara and Ibrahim’s Islamic roots after divorce with Amrita Singh
Waheeda Rehman
'I refused to budge': Waheeda Rehman recalls rejecting Dev Anand’s masterpiece Guide, 'stubborn' star won't let her go
Nick Davidov, co-founder of Davidovs Venture Collective (DVC), shared the incident in a post on X
'I nearly had a heart attack': Why this Bay Area VC is warning everyone after AI agent deleted 15 years of family photos
Russian figure skater matches her choreography to the beats of the Hindi song
Watch: Russian-Georgian figure skater stuns 2026 Winter Olympics with viral Bollywood songs
Kamindu Mendis in action during Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Kamindu Mendis rescues Sri Lanka from a spot as co-hosts begin campaign with win over Ireland
Nepal vs England T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Nepal almost pull off monumental upset before England survive with a bloody nose
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
Rescue operations are underway at an illegal rat-hole coal mine blast site to rescue the trapped mine workers, in East Jaintia Hills on Saturday.
27 die in Meghalaya: What is rat-hole mining, why it continues despite ban
blood pressure
'My blood pressure was 116-71. Can I still have a heart attack? I’ve been so nervous about it'
Google Taipei
Inside Google’s secret Taipei Hub: How the Pixel 10 is finally bridging the gap with Apple’s iPhone
Advertisement
Must Read
T20 World Cup: Kamindu Mendis rescues Sri Lanka from a spot as co-hosts begin campaign with win over Ireland
Kamindu Mendis in action during Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
ICC T20 World Cup: Nepal almost pull off monumental upset before England survive with a bloody nose
Nepal vs England T20 World Cup
Davis Cup: Dhakshineswar Suresh serves up a treat as India beat the Netherlands 3-2 to get closer to World Group
Dhakshineswar Suresh Davis Cup
Inside Google’s secret Taipei Hub: How the Pixel 10 is finally bridging the gap with Apple’s iPhone
Google Taipei
Oppo Pad 5 review: The excellent Netflix binge tablet for your next long-haul flight
Oppo Pad 5 review
Sarvam rolls out new AI voice model, Bulbul V3, as part of 14-day launch blitz
Sarvam Bulbul V3
'My blood pressure was 116-71. Can I still have a heart attack? I’ve been so nervous about it'
blood pressure
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'I nearly had a heart attack': Why this Bay Area VC is warning everyone after AI agent deleted 15 years of family photos
Nick Davidov, co-founder of Davidovs Venture Collective (DVC), shared the incident in a post on X
Watch: Russian-Georgian figure skater stuns 2026 Winter Olympics with viral Bollywood songs
Russian figure skater matches her choreography to the beats of the Hindi song
Former AirAsia CEO misses Chennai conference after IndiGo flight takes off without him, he says boarding not announced
When he rushed to the gate, he was allegedly informed that final boarding announcements had already been made
'No subject': Washington Post CEO Will Lewis resigns after mass layoffs, thanks owner Jeff Bezos in email to employees
In his resignation email, Will Lewis acknowledged the difficult choices made during his leadership
‘Zomato isn’t for everyone’: Former employee reveals the ‘honest truth’ about surviving Deepinder Goyal’s intense work culture
Ragini Das Zomato work culture
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement