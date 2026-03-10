‘My attempt is to create movement in stillness for silence amid the noise of the world’: Artist Satish Gupta

Working across multiple mediums, artist Satish Gupta’s practice reflects his deep engagement with concepts of Indian metaphysics, cosmology and nature. His retrospective titled ‘A Haiku of a Still Mind: Continuum · Consciousness · Coherence’, currently on view at Bespoke Art Gallery in Ahmedabad, brings together works that explore these ideas. In this email interview, he reflects on the luminous surfaces of his sculptures and his desire to seek stillness, movement and spiritual resonance through his work.

Your works often engage with ‘shunya’ and emptiness as generative. If you could reflect on this representation.

For me, Shunya is not a void. It is the womb of all creation. When I was younger, I tried to remove forms from my canvases to arrive at emptiness. Later I realised that emptiness and fullness are one; form emerges from Shunya and dissolves back into it. In my sculptures, the space within the form is as important as the metal itself. The work must appear to breathe. If the life-force, the Chi, does not flow through that inner space, it remains inert. My attempt is to create movement in stillness — so that the viewer experiences silence, vastness, and a calm centre amid the noise of the world.