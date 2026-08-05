Assam CM Himanta thanks Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal for Rs 7 crore flood relief contribution

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal for contributing Rs 7 crore towards relief and rehabilitation efforts for people affected by the recent floods (File)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday thanked Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal and the Vedanta Group for contributing Rs7 crore towards relief and rehabilitation efforts for people affected by the recent floods in the state.

In a post on X, Sarma said the contribution would support relief measures as Assam continues to deal with the impact of widespread flooding.

“Shri @AnilAgarwal_Ved ji has long been a passionate advocate of Assam’s growth story, with the Vedanta Group making significant investments in our State. As Assam faces this devastating flood, Vedanta has once again stepped forward with a contribution of Rs 7 crore towards relief and rehabilitation efforts. We are deeply grateful to Shri Anil Agarwal and the Vedanta Group for standing with the people of Assam,” the Chief Minister said in his post.