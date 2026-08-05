Assam CM Himanta thanks Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal for Rs 7 crore flood relief contribution

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday thanked Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal and the Vedanta Group for contributing Rs7 crore towards relief and rehabilitation efforts for people affected by the recent floods in the state.
In a post on X, Sarma said the contribution would support relief measures as Assam continues to deal with the impact of widespread flooding.
“Shri @AnilAgarwal_Ved ji has long been a passionate advocate of Assam’s growth story, with the Vedanta Group making significant investments in our State. As Assam faces this devastating flood, Vedanta has once again stepped forward with a contribution of Rs 7 crore towards relief and rehabilitation efforts. We are deeply grateful to Shri Anil Agarwal and the Vedanta Group for standing with the people of Assam,” the Chief Minister said in his post.
According to the state government, the Rs 7-crore contribution will be utilised for immediate relief measures, including the provision of food, temporary shelter, clean drinking water and medical assistance to flood-affected people. The funds will also support longer-term rehabilitation efforts in areas impacted by the floods.
The contribution comes as the Assam government continues relief and restoration work in districts affected by flooding caused by heavy rainfall and overflowing rivers during the monsoon season. State agencies, along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local administration, have been engaged in rescue operations, distribution of relief materials and restoration of essential services in affected areas.
Floods are an annual occurrence in Assam during the monsoon, with rising water levels in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries affecting several districts, displacing thousands of people and damaging homes, crops and public infrastructure. The state government has been appealing for coordinated support from various stakeholders to aid relief and rehabilitation efforts.