Art institutions across many Gulf States shut amid missile strikes

Several galleries and museums are monitoring the West Asia crisis.

Written by: Vandana Kalra
2 min readMar 3, 2026 03:23 PM IST
Limited flight operations might have resumed across several Gulf States but the full reopening of cultural institutions is yet to take place, including in the United Arab Emirates. In recent days, debris from intercepted Iranian missiles has also been reported over Saadiyat Island — Abu Dhabi’s cultural district that boasts major institutions such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum.

In Qatar, several museums, including the renowned Museum of Islamic Art and the National Museum of Qatar, have been closed as a precautionary measure, as has the Lawh Wa Qalam: MF Husain Museum. In Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), however, the National Museum continues to remain open.

In Dubai, while preparations are on for the 20th edition of Art Dubai, scheduled to take place from April 17 to 19 at Madinat Jumeirah, art institutions and galleries continue to remain shut. This includes the Jameel Arts Centre, which is a hub for contemporary art, offering exhibitions and educational programmes. Its website notes that the scheduled programmes will continue online.

On February 28, Alserkal Avenue — a cultural district and arts hub located in the Al Quoz industrial area of Dubai, spanning 500,000 sq ft, and comprising over 70 contemporary art galleries, including those representing Indian artists — put out a notice on its social media, stating, “This weekend’s events have been postponed until further notice”.

Several commercial art galleries in Dubai too remain shut. Speaking to The Indian Express, RN Singh, founder of Dubai-based Progressive Art Gallery, which has been shut since March 1, stated, “Right now, we are all closely monitoring the situation and hoping that conditions improve as soon as possible. Many galleries, including mine, are preparing for major exhibitions in Dubai to coincide with Art Dubai. My gallery is set to exhibit works by leading Indian contemporary artists, and all the artworks are already in Dubai. We are keeping our fingers crossed that things normalise. We were also planning reciprocal programmes between artists in the Middle East and India, but those plans too have been put on hold for the time being.”

