An exhibition at Delhi’s Bikaner House explores why documenting art matters

At a time when archiving is often reductively equated with documentation, the project “Moving Archives” at Bikaner House in Delhi proposes it to be something more compelling. It poses several questions to viewers — beginning with the very dynamics of who records culture, who gets recorded and who is written out. At a more conceptual level, it also positions documentation not as an afterthought to artistic production but as its parallel narrative, a record that shapes how future generations will understand the present.

At the core of the project are the works of 22 artists in a selection curated by Ranjita Chaney and Ruchika Soi. “The initiative highlights the critical role that archival practices and documentation play in shaping the narratives of art history,” note the duo. Soi adds, “We wanted to highlight the fact that several contemporary artists are so busy with their practice that they don’t think of archiving their work.”