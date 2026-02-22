An exhibition at Delhi’s Bikaner House explores why documenting art matters

"Moving Archives", a group exhibition, examines how archiving can shape and help preserve art

Written by: Vandana Kalra
4 min readFeb 22, 2026 10:44 AM IST
Bikaner House ExhibitionMoving Archives at Bikaner House. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)
At a time when archiving is often reductively equated with documentation, the project “Moving Archives” at Bikaner House in Delhi proposes it to be something more compelling. It poses several questions to viewers — beginning with the very dynamics of who records culture, who gets recorded and who is written out. At a more conceptual level, it also positions documentation not as an afterthought to artistic production but as its parallel narrative, a record that shapes how future generations will understand the present.

At the core of the project are the works of 22 artists in a selection curated by Ranjita Chaney and Ruchika Soi. “The initiative highlights the critical role that archival practices and documentation play in shaping the narratives of art history,” note the duo. Soi adds, “We wanted to highlight the fact that several contemporary artists are so busy with their practice that they don’t think of archiving their work.”

So at the exhibition, with most artists, it is not just a singular work that represents their practice and concerns. An attempt has been made to chart their trajectory over the years. Pooja Iranna, for instance, brings together her textural paintings from 2010 with a new body of sculptural wall works in her trademark staple pins medium. “The textural works represented the rugged architectural spaces of back then, whereas the staple pins represent the glitz of the present,” states Iranna. She adds, “As a personal archive, I do try to keep some works from every period as a documentation of my own journey.”

If near the entrance is a Shailesh BR installation that ponders ecology and archiving, for Gigi Scaria, architecture functions both as a subject and metaphor. Devangara Kumar foregrounds the working class by reclaiming and recontextualising colonial photographs to challenge “inherited systems of representation and value”. Sharmi Chowdhury turns to pre-Partition Bengal, and Vibha Galhotra shares a year-long act of witnessing in her photo installation that also features small bottles filled with Yamuna water.

Bikaner House Curators Ranjita Chaney and Ruchika Soi at Bikaner House at New Delhi (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Born into a studio-photographer family with a framing and antique business, Jaipur-based Nandan Ghiya sources old photographs and objects from scrap and antique dealers and flea markets, then distorts them to depict the transition of art, culture, and values. “Exploring the idea of redundancy and loss of relevance, I am looking at how the transmission of information into the digital world alters the way things exist, increasingly as digital archives. These interventions create conversations between the real and the digital,” says Ghiya.

With a focus on public engagement and dialogue, curated walkthroughs are planned throughout the exhibition, which runs till February 23. Podcasts are also in the pipeline, extending the conversation beyond the gallery space. “One exhibition can’t achieve much… We also intend to look at other forms such as craft, textile, cultural and social practices under this project,” says Chaney.

Also On View & In Conversation
* The Art Shop features limited-edition objects such as prints, sculpture reproductions, artist books and craft objects.
* The Publishing Hub presents catalogues, critical essays and zines generated during the forum.
* February 22: Panel discussion with Rahaab Allana, curator/publisher, Alkazi Foundation; artists Arun Kumar HG and Vibha Galhotra; and Pramod Kumar KG, co-founder, Eka Resources.

Vandana Kalra
