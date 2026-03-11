An art festival at Travancore Palace celebrates tribal art

The Tribes Art Fest 2026 brings together over 75 tribal artists, more than 1,000 artworks and 30 art traditions under one roof. Inaugurated on March 2 at Travancore Palace by Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Jual Oram, the festival organised by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs alongside FICCI and National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) runs till March 13. It is one of the largest concentrated showcases of India’s tribal visual culture, featuring traditions such as Warli, Gond, Bhil, Dokra, Sohrai, Saura, Bodo and Koya and more.

In his inaugural address, Oram framed the exhibition as both archive and opportunity. “From traditional forms to modern art, painting has evolved over centuries. The Ministry takes pride in promoting and preserving tribal art at risk of extinction while advancing tribal development,” he said.