Amit Shah launches ‘One District, One Cuisine’ initiative in Uttar Pradesh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Saturday. (Special Arrangement)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched the ‘One District, One Cuisine’ (ODOC) initiative in Uttar Pradesh, aimed at giving a distinct identity to the traditional food and beverage specialities of each district, on the lines of the state’s flagship ‘One District, One Product’ (ODOP) programme.

The ODOC scheme was unveiled during an held at Rashtriya Prerna Sthal here on the occasion of Uttar Pradesh Day, officials said.

According to state government officials, the ODOP initiative has helped several region-specific products from Uttar Pradesh gain recognition at the national and international levels.

Building on that success, the ODOC scheme seeks to similarly promote district-specific cuisines and traditional recipes.