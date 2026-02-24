Adventure tourism is a strategic priority for Odisha: Dy CM Parida

Pravati Parida, Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, has called adventure tourism a strategic priority for the state, describing it as a sector that combines economic dynamism with inclusive development and aligns with both the national vision of a developed India by 2047 and Odisha’s own Viksit Odisha 2047 roadmap.

“Tourism is emerging as a powerful engine of growth, employment and global engagement,” said the Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the tourism portfolio, adding that adventure tourism — spanning trekking, water sports, aero activities and nature-based exploration — is among the fastest-growing segments globally, driven by youth participation, rising disposable incomes and a growing preference for immersive travel.

Parida argued that Odisha is uniquely positioned to capitalise on this trend. “From the Bay of Bengal coastline and major river systems to forested highlands and scenic reservoirs, Odisha offers natural terrains suited for water-based, land-based and air-based adventure,” she said. “These landscapes are not constructed attractions — they are inherent strengths.”

At the same time, she stressed that the state’s approach would be guided by responsibility and structure. Parida described the notification of the Adventure Tourism Guidelines 2025 as a landmark reform. “For the first time, Odisha has established a comprehensive framework covering categorisation of activities, mandatory safety standards, certification norms, insurance requirements, rescue preparedness and monitoring mechanisms,” she explained. The guidelines, she noted, introduce a License to Operate and a Recognition to Setup system to ensure accountability, professionalism and investor confidence. “The objective is clear — to regulate and regularise the sector while enabling growth,” she said.

On digital governance, Parida announced the launch of the Go-Adventure Portal, a platform for online applications, approvals and compliance tracking, which she said would simplify procedures for operators while strengthening oversight.

The Deputy Chief Minister also highlighted a series of institutional partnerships underpinning the state’s safety and capacity-building agenda. Odisha has partnered with the National Institute of Water Sports to strengthen water-based adventure protocols and training, with the Indian Mountaineering Foundation to support land-based disciplines, and with the Aero Club of India for technical oversight of aero sports.

At the state level, she said, the government is working with Odisha Fire and Emergency Services to build rescue capability and technical expertise.

A centrepiece of this effort, Parida revealed, is the establishment of OSWALI — the Odisha State Watermanship and Lifeguard Institute — at Konark, which she described as a dedicated training and certification centre for lifeguards and adventure personnel. “Over time, OSWALI will evolve into a NIWS-like institute within the state, strengthening indigenous training capacity,” she said.

Parida was emphatic that adventure tourism in Odisha is about more than attracting visitors. “It is about empowering youth as guides, trainers and entrepreneurs; enabling coastal and tribal communities to benefit from homestays, transport and service enterprises; and creating livelihoods that are sustainable and locally rooted,” she said.

Looking ahead, the Deputy Chief Minister expressed confidence in the ecosystem the state is building.

“With structured policy, digital governance, institutional partnerships and community participation, Odisha is building a safe, responsible and inclusive adventure tourism ecosystem,” she said. “We envision a state where exploration drives opportunity, and where every coastline, forest and hill range contributes to a shared journey of growth and pride.”

Extending an invitation to the world, Parida concluded: “Odisha invites the world not just to visit — but to discover responsibly and inclusively.“​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​