Adfactors wins PRovoke Media’s 15 Global Agency of the Year award

The Global SABRE Awards ceremony in Chicago will celebrate the best from across the entire world of public relations. (Photo: PRovoke Media website)

PRovoke Media has announced the names of 15 agencies that will receive the Global Agency of the Year awards at this year’s PRovoke Media Global Summit in Chicago.

The 15 winners were selected from among 75 agencies that will receive Agency of the Year trophies across North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Leading Indian public relations agency Adfactors is also among the winners.

The Global SABRE Awards ceremony in Chicago will celebrate achievements from across the global public relations industry. The 40 best campaigns from around the world will receive Global SABRE Awards, with a countdown from number 40 to the number one campaign. One of the 15 Agency of the Year winners will also be named PRovoke Media’s Best Agency in the World.