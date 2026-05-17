AAP MP Sanjay Singh flags off fifth phase of ‘Rozgar do, samajik nyay do’ march

Amid the NEET paper leak uproar, Uttar Pradesh AAP chief Sanjay Singh on Saturday flagged off the fifth phase of the ‘Rozgar Do–Samajik Nyay Do’ march from Meerut to Ghaziabad. It will continue till May 20.

Addressing the gathering, the Rajya Sabha MP alleged that 93 exam papers, including NEET, have been leaked so far in BJP-ruled states. He said the leaks have affected around 4 crore candidates, and added that if their families are included, the number rises to 20 crore people.

More than 22 lakh candidates had taken the NEET-UG exam on May 3, before it was cancelled over reports of paper leak. The retest is scheduled on June 21.