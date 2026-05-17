AAP MP Sanjay Singh flags off fifth phase of ‘Rozgar do, samajik nyay do’ march

Amid the NEET paper leak uproar, Uttar Pradesh AAP chief Sanjay Singh on Saturday flagged off the fifth phase of the ‘Rozgar Do–Samajik Nyay Do’ march from Meerut to Ghaziabad. It will continue till May 20.
Addressing the gathering, the Rajya Sabha MP alleged that 93 exam papers, including NEET, have been leaked so far in BJP-ruled states. He said the leaks have affected around 4 crore candidates, and added that if their families are included, the number rises to 20 crore people.
More than 22 lakh candidates had taken the NEET-UG exam on May 3, before it was cancelled over reports of paper leak. The retest is scheduled on June 21.
He said the march has been organised to raise the voice of youths seeking employment, government jobs, street vendors, cart-pullers, small traders, and people being displaced by bulldozer action.
Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his appeal to citizens not to buy gold for a year, Sanjay Singh said that gold now costs Rs 1.5 lakh per tola and asked, how 80 crore people, surviving on five kilos of ration, can afford gold.
Citing inflation and rising fuel prices, Sanjay Singh claimed that over the last 12 years, the central government collected nearly Rs 44 lakh crore in taxes, while oil companies earned profits of Rs 3.5 lakh crore.
He demanded a reduction in taxes on petrol and diesel, subsidies, and concrete measures to provide relief from inflation. He said companies, too, should bear some losses during times of crisis, and the entire burden cannot be imposed on the public every time.
He also alleged that the Centre was not taking action against fugitives Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.
Singh also claimed that in cities including Prayagraj, Kashi, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Meerut and Ghaziabad, thousands of small traders and poor people were uprooted.
On the issue of social justice, Sanjay Singh said that incidents of caste-based discrimination and atrocities against Dalits have continued to surface.
He said that in some places, Dalits are not allowed to ride a horse during weddings, while elsewhere they are humiliated on temple steps.