Monday, June 18, 2018
US Presidential Elections 2016: Hillary Clinton leads Donald Trump 48-43 percent in Washington Post-ABC tracking poll

By: Reuters | Published: November 6, 2016 10:29:20 am
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a five-point lead over Republican Donald Trump in the latest Washington Post-ABC Tracking Poll released early on Sunday.

In the Post-ABC poll released on Friday, Clinton led Trump by 47 percent to 44 percent.

Clinton had an advantage in affirmative support, the poll said, with 55 percent of backers saying they are mainly supporting her, compared with 43 percent of Trump voters. More Trump voters say they “mainly oppose Clinton.”

