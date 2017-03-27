Jammu and Kashmir: Massive fire breaks out in Chinar Bagh area, under control now

Representational Image, A massive fire broke out in Srinagar’s Chinar Bagh area gutting several houses on Monday (ANI) Representational Image, A massive fire broke out in Srinagar’s Chinar Bagh area gutting several houses on Monday (ANI)

A massive fire broke out in Srinagar’s Chinar Bagh area gutting several houses on Monday. As many as six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Mohd. Akbar Dar, Deputy Director, Fire and Emergency Services informed that around 8-10 houses were engulfed by fire.

“As of now, twelve vehicles are being used and the fire is under control now,” he told ANI.

Dar further said that the exact number of houses gutted in fire will be known once the entire operation is completed.

Two firemen were also injured in the process.

For all the latest News Briefs News, download Indian Express App