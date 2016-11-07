French women urged to stop work as protest against salary disparity

An equal rights group is urging women across France to stop work at 4:34 p.m. (0340 GMT) on Monday to protest gender inequalities in the workplace. According to the feminist group Les Glorieuses, which used a 2010 study from the statistical office of the European Union to make its calculations, salaries for men were 15.1 percent higher than for women.

The group says “if women were earning as much as men, they could stop working on Nov. 7 at 4:34 p.m.” each year and be no worse off than they are now.

Les Glorieuses’ protest was inspired by a similar action staged in Iceland last month.

For all the latest News Briefs News, download Indian Express App