Bradley Cooper to headline WWII movie Atlantic Wall

Bradley Cooper is set to star in World War II drama Atlantic Wall Bradley Cooper is set to star in World War II drama Atlantic Wall

American Sniper actor Bradley Cooper is set to star in World War II drama Atlantic Wall. The 41-year-old actor is expected to play a lone American paratrooper stranded behind enemy line, reported Ace Showbiz.

The movie is based on the 2015 Black List script written by Zach Dean. Scheduled to kick off production in 2018, it’s

directed by Gavin O’Connor who is currently gearing up for the release of his gangster film “The Accountant” starring Ben Affleck.

“We’re thrilled Imperative is bringing Atlantic Wall to life on screen with a talented filmmaker like Gavin,” producer

Dan Friedkin said.

“Bradley’s phenomenal track record speaks for itself. He’s perfect to portray our complicated, often reluctant hero. We can’t imagine better creative partners.”

Cooper is currently working on a remake of A Star Is Born led by Lady Gaga. He also reprises his role as the voice of Rocket Raccoon in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2

For all the latest News Briefs News, download Indian Express App