I am a homely person: Benedict Cumberbatch

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch says he loves being at home and misses his family when out for work. The Doctor Strange actor said he doesn’t feel like a big Hollywood star as he is very down to earth and loves simple things, reported Female First.

“I don’t think of myself as this huge Hollywood star. I have a new family and I have close friends who have known me since I first started and don’t think of me like that.

“They’re always happy to remind me who I am, which is good. I don’t find it difficult to stay grounded. Every time I come back to London, I love the feeling – it’s my home town and I’m very happy with my creature comforts. I’m actually quite a homely person, although I still enjoy being on the red carpet,” Cumberbatch, 40, said.

The British star and his wife Sophie Hunter are expecting their second child, but he insists their expanding family will not slow him down and he will keep working at the same pace.

“It won’t be slowing me down. Keeping fit seems to be key. Adopting a physical regime for ‘Doctor Strange’ really helped, not just for the obligatory shirt-off moment. It was all about keeping healthy for my new family.”

