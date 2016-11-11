Army foils infiltration bid in Uri, one militant killed

Officials said that troops guarding the Line of Control observed the movement of militants in Uri’s Rampur and as soldiers intercepted the infiltrators, an encounter broke out in which one militant was killed. Officials said that troops guarding the Line of Control observed the movement of militants in Uri’s Rampur and as soldiers intercepted the infiltrators, an encounter broke out in which one militant was killed.

The Army on Thursday claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid in north Kashmir’s Uri sector and killed an infiltrator. Officials said that troops guarding the Line of Control observed the movement of militants in Uri’s Rampur and as soldiers intercepted the infiltrators, an encounter broke out in which one militant was killed.

They added that the operation was still on and troopers were looking for militants who had tried to sneak into Uri.

“One militant was killed as Army foiled an infiltration attempt at Rampur sector in Uri. An AK rifle was recovered from the possession of militant,’’ a Defence spokesperson told The Indian Express.

He said the operation is still underway as there could be more militants hiding in the area. “Our troops are searching the area,’’ he added.

For all the latest News Briefs News, download Indian Express App