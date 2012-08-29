Youth kidnap Pepsico GM for contract

A general manager (human resource) of Pepsico Holding India Private Ltd at Ranjangaon MIDC was allegedly abducted and threatened by a group of youths,who wanted the contract for pick-up and drop transport facilty of its employees to be given to them.

Jaydeep Anilrao Katnis (36) of Brahma Sun City,Wadgaonsheri,lodged the offence against Yogesh Chavan (22) of Shirur and his aides at the Yerawada police station. Police said Chavan is related to NCP MLA Ashok Pawar. Police said the incident took place on Saturday evening when Katnis was returning home after work. Later,they released him.

Police said Pepsico Holding hires buses from Zubera Travels for picking up and dropping its employees. But as Chavan wanted the company to give the contract to him,he along with 12 men approached Katnis at his office on August 21.

Chavan allegedly threatened Katnis,saying that if the company failed to give him the contract,he would damage the company vehicles and not allow any of them to cross the toll post in Shirur. He further allegedly threatened Katnis that he would not allow him to come to Ranjangaon either. Katnis reportedly told Chavan that he would try and asked him to get back to him within eight days.

On August 25,as Katnis stepped down from the company bus near Hotel Hyatt on Pune-Ahmednagar Road in Wadgaonsheri about 6 pm,Chavan and his accomplices men allegedly took him in their car.

They took Katnis to different locations in the city and allegedly threatened to harm him and kill him if they did not get the contract. They dropped Katnis at Viman Nagar later.

Yerawada police have booked Chavan and his aides under Sections 363,365,414,146,147,504,506(2) of the IPC.

Assistant police inspector S L Dubal is investigating the case. Dubal said teams have been sent to Shirur for investigation and confirmed that Chavan is the nephew of MLA Pawar. Katnis refused to comment on the issue.

When contacted MLA Pawar said he was not aware of the case. “I am busy in a tour related to the drought situation in the district,” he said. Pune rural police had carried out a drive a few months ago to keep a tab on such incidents of threats to private companies by local goons in the district.

