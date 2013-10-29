Yasin,Akhtar seek to retract confession

Alleged Indian Mujahideen co-founder Yasin Bhatkal and his aide Asadullah Akhtar asked a city court on Monday to retract the confessions they had made during their custodial interrogation by NIA,Hyderabad.

A city court had earlier granted the duos custody to NIA,Hyderabad,for interrogation in the Dilsukhnagar blasts in February. They were produced before district and sessions Judge I S Mehta on Monday by NIA officers who said they were not required for further custodial interrogation.

On being produced in the court,defence counsel,M S Khan told the court that both Bhatkal and Akhtar intended to retract the confession made during their custody at Hyderabad. The statement was incorrect,forced and made under the threat to execute them in the encounter Khan submitted. His arguments were refuted by the prosecution who claimed the accused had not been subjected to any compulsion and had been represented by a counsel during their interrogation.

The court did not pass any order regarding the retraction of confession on Monday but granted their custody to Special Cell,Delhi Police,for investigation into a case lodged in 2011 for allegedly setting up an illegal arms factory.

Additional Sessions Judge Daya Prakash allowed Special Cell 15 days for their custodial interrogation.

Bhatkal and Akhtar were arrested from Nepal border on August 28. Bhatkal (30) is wanted in a series of terror attacks across the country. The chargesheet against him names him as the principal conspirator and executor in terror strikes in Ahmedabad,Surat,Bangalore,Pune,Delhi and Hyderabad.

The court on Tuesday also extended the judicial custody of Mohd. Manjer Imam,accused of being an IM member and a close aide of Bhatkal until November 11. Imam had been arrested by the NIA on October 1 from Ernakulam,Kerala.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App