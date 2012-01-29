Yanam killer workers rampaged for 4 hours in cop-change chaos

Questions are being raised about the manner in which yesterdays violence in Yanam was handled by the Puducherry Police,during which the president (operations & maintenance) of Regency Ceramics K Chandra Shekhar was hacked to death at his home by workers after a union leaders death in an alleged police assault.

Senior officers,including Puducherry IGP J K Sharma,had been busy yesterday making arrangements for the funeral of Kerala governor M O H Farook,hailing from Karaikal in Puducherry,who died on Thursday night. When violence broke out at Yanam  a Puducherry conclave inside Andhra  the officer in-charge of Yanam region was K Purushothaman. Hours later,the charge was handed over to SP (Traffic) G P Parinivel.

In the confusion,no proper orders reportedly went out to policemen,allowing workers of Regency Ceramics  one of the largest tile manufacturers in the country  to go on a four-hour rampage,killing Shekhar and indulging in looting at the factory.

While IGP Sharma refused to comment,sources said Parinivel was brought in as he had earlier served in Yanam. However,the change didnt help at a time when the situation was getting out of control. A magisterial inquiry was ordered today.

An uneasy calm prevailed in Yanam Saturday,with police out on the streets in force. No arrests have been made.

Yanam MLA Malladi Krishna Rao blamed police highhandedness. Since January 2,he said,nearly 1,000 contract workers at Regency had been demanding that they be regularised. A local court had ordered union leader Murali Mohan to stay away from the premises. Yesterday,he was trying to prevent other workers from going to the factory when the police reportedly beat him up. As Mohan collapsed and later died,workers targeted Shekhar.

SP Parinivel and In-charge Administrator of Yanam district D Subramanium said they had identified some of the accused,but were waiting for the last rites of Mohan and Shekhar to get over and for peace to return.

Fifty-six-year-old Shekhar,who is survived by his wife and two daughters,had been with Regency for more than 20 years. The factory remains shut.

