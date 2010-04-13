World vignettes

Bank on beauty queen for pay hike in China
Beijing: Employees awaiting salary hikes in China have taken a new object of admiration the beautiful former Miss Hong Kong Li Jiaxin. It is a humorous way of reminding their bosses about salary increases because the pronunciation of Jiaxin is the same as the Chinese phrase for pay rise, official China Daily stated in a special feature. Millions of cups are on sale imprinted with the slogan I need a salary increase at Taobao.com,Chinas largest e-shopping site and workers place them on their desks or take them to meetings with their bosses.
Obama ditches press to be at daughters game
Washington: US President Barack Obama ditched the press pool of the White House during the weekend as he slipped out to watch one of his daughters soccer game without informing them. Obama stated this during his meeting with Pakistan Premier Yousaf Raza Gilani. Apparently I caused quite a problem, Obama said,adding something about his Secretary not telling the Secret Service. He suggested his pool-less trip did not please the news media. They were very upset about it… It was big news today, he told Gilani.
For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App