World vignettes

Bank on beauty queen for pay hike in China

Beijing: Employees awaiting salary hikes in China have taken a new object of admiration  the beautiful former Miss Hong Kong Li Jiaxin. It is a humorous way of reminding their bosses about salary increases because the pronunciation of Jiaxin is the same as the Chinese phrase for pay rise, official China Daily stated in a special feature. Millions of cups are on sale imprinted with the slogan I need a salary increase at Taobao.com,Chinas largest e-shopping site and workers place them on their desks or take them to meetings with their bosses.

Obama ditches press to be at daughters game

Washington: US President Barack Obama ditched the press pool of the White House during the weekend as he slipped out to watch one of his daughters soccer game without informing them. Obama stated this during his meeting with Pakistan Premier Yousaf Raza Gilani. Apparently I caused quite a problem, Obama said,adding something about his Secretary not telling the Secret Service. He suggested his pool-less trip did not please the news media. They were very upset about it… It was big news today, he told Gilani.

