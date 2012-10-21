World Bank projects 6% growth for Bangladesh

The World Bank says Bangladesh’s economy is faring well despite the global economic crisis and should grow about 6 per cent in the 2012-2013 fiscal year as long as a stable political situation prevails before the next national elections.

The projection today compares to the government’s target of 7 percent economic growth for the fiscal year that ends in June.

The bank’s country director Ellen Goldstein told a news conference that while economic measures will influence growth,political stability is the key.

Her concerns come as the country remains undecided over how the elections in early 2014 will be held after the government scrapped a caretaker government system last year.

The opposition says it wants to restore the system under which elections are overseen by independent caretaker administrations.

