Working long hours may cause anxiety,depression: Study

ANAHAD OCONNOR

Routinely putting in extra hours at the office can put a strain on your social life. But can too much overtime cause depression?

Scientists put the question to the test in a study of more than 2,000 white-collar workers. Previous research hinted at a link between long hours and a depressed mood,and the researchers at the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health in Helsinki wanted to examine the issue in depth.

For about five years,they collected data on British civil servants. All of the workers,whose average age at the start was 47,had no mental health problems at the outset. The researchers adjusted their results to rule out other risk factors,like socio-economic status,social support,gender,and substance use.

Ultimately,the men and women who routinely worked 11 hours a day or more had more than double the risk of developing depression compared with those who usually worked eight hours or less.

The study was published last month in the journal PLoS One.

While the results are not conclusive,another recent study,in The Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine,had similar findings. Looking at 10,000 workers,the researchers found higher levels of anxiety and depression in those who put in the most overtime.

A number of factors might explain the increase in risk. People who work longer hours often sleep less,exercise less and experience more stress.

A grinding work schedule can be isolating,cutting into time with friends and family.

It may also raise the risk of other health problems,some studies show,including heart disease.

