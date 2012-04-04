Women scribes continue to grapple with glass ceilling

Even as women journalists trudge the tough path that has taken them from covering flower shows to reporting from the warfront,they still have to contend with the glass ceiling in the profession,says a new book that chronicles the stories of award winning scribes.

“It continues to be difficult for a women journalist to report in difficult situations. It is easier for a men in our feild to get a story by just having guy chat with an official over a peg. But for us we have to maintain that line but yet get our information,” says Tusha Mittal,in “Making News,Breaking News,Her Own Way”.

Tusha is the recipient of this year’s Chameli Devi Jain award instituted by the Media Foundation and given annually to outstanding women mediapersons.

The book published by Westland Tranquebar is compilation of the chronicles of previous winners of the award.

“The number of women journalists who have made their way into the newsrooms today is much more compared to that of earlier times. In many ways,the battles that women of my mother’s generation (Prabha Dutt) waged to make their mark in a deeply misogynistic industry smashed the glass ceiling and made it possible for me and my contemporaries to do what we do today,” television news anchor Barkha Dutta writes in a chapter.

