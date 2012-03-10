With 3 Independents,a UKD MLA,Congress stakes claim

Decks were cleared on Friday for the formation of a Congress-led government in Uttarakhand with Governor Margaret Alva saying that the party has the numbers after it paraded three Independent MLAs and the lone Uttarakhand Kranti Dals (Panwar group) legislator in its support before her. The Congress formally staked claim before Alva after the support of the four MLAs enabled it to reach the magic figure of 36 in a House of 70.

Though it became evident by Thursday night that the UKDs (Panwar group) lone legislator would support the Congress,the partys formal letter of support was handed over only on Friday morning. As widely expected,the three Independent legislators hitched their bandwagon with the Congress camp,denting the chances of the BJP in forming a government.

However,the BJP can still make the Congress look over its shoulder warily for the next five years since the BSP with three legislators has still not chosen a suitor in the state.

A team led by AICC general secretary Birendra Singh met Alva and presented the three Independents and the UKD (P) legislator to her. They have got 36 people with them,so apart from being the single largest party,they can form the government, said Alva. She added that she had not given the Congress any deadline to form the government.

Birender Singh,who is in charge of the state,told journalists that the Congress Legislature Party will meet for a second time in four days on Saturday,this time in the presence of the partys electoral observer for the state. The three Independents and the UKD legislator will also be present along with their 32 colleagues,who will together form the ruling alliance.

The president of the state Congress unit Yashpal Arya,Member of Parliament from the Tehri Lok Sabha seat Vijay Bahuguna and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing House Harak Singh Rawat were among the

leaders who accompanied Singh to Raj Bhavan. Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Harish Rawat,reported to be a frontrunner for the states top job,was absent at the meeting with the Governor as well as at the subsequent press conference.

We will listen to the legislators opinion about their choice for the leader of the party in the House,and relay it to the central leadership, said Singh.

