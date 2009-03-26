Will remain in SP,says Azam Khan

Insisting that he would never quit the Samajwadi Party nor contest the coming Lok Sabha elections,general secretary Mohammad Azam Khan on Wednesday again asked party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav to clarify his “friendship” with Kalyan Singh.

“I am in the Samajwadi Party and I will remain in the Samajwadi Party till my last breath. Mulayam Singh Yadav knows this very well. After all,my relations with Mulayam are over 35 years’ old,” said Khan.

At the same time,he made it clear that “if at all I wish to desert the SP,I will head for the BSP to get the maximum benefit”. His condition would be that Mayawati clear a Maulana Ali Jauhar University at Rampur. “But Mayawati can never issue this letter as the model code of conduct is in force.”

Khan accused the SP’s enemies of spreading canards about his integrity and loyalty “to divert the issues raised by me”,adding that he knew who this person was.

Pointing out that Mulayam had promised to clarify ties with Kalyan in two-three days when they met in Delhi on March 19,Khan said he was still waiting for the party chief to get back.

He boycotted the meeting of the SP National Executive held on March 21. Khan said,”I had a clear understanding with Mulayam that I will attend the meeting only if a clarification is issued by the party over the Kalyan Singh factor”.

Denying that he wished to contest the LS election from Rampur,where the SP has fielded Jaya Prada,Khan said: “Do you think that the party will decide the Rampur candidate without consulting me? Do I need anybody’s approval for contesting the Lok Sabha election either from Rampur or Moradabad?” He also claimed that his campaign against Kalyan had actually helped the SP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

