Will not seek confidence vote,forcing polls not aim: Gadkari

Aware that pitchforking it in the lead will help the Congress save the day in the name of warding of communal forces,the BJP on Thursday made an apparent bid to avoid disrupting the coordination within the Opposition in its offensive against the UPA by saying that it was not going to take political credit for the nation-wide outrage against the government on diesel price hike,rationing of subsidised LPG cylinders and allowing FDI in retail trade.

BJP president Nitin Gadkari declared that his party was not contemplating moving a no-confidence motion against the UPA government on these issues over which even the ruling coalition partner TMC has decided to withdraw its support.

Felling this government and forcing an election is not our sole purpose. We have not thought about bringing any no-confidence motion…The responsibility of pulling down the government is not the only responsibility of Opposition. The government may fall because of its own deeds…We wont be responsible…The party in rule should worry about it. We dont want to do anything to make this government fall, Gadkari said on Thursday,betraying the war cry of the BJP in the last few weeks that the government must go now.

The BJP president,in fact,sought to highlight the coordinated action by parties across the spectrum in the nation-wide strike and stressed that his party was ready to step back from its claim of leadership if it helped iron out any obstacles against this coordination.

After the Emergency,this is a fresh instance where the parties with different ideologies have united for coordinated action. We welcome all those who have joined. And if there is any obstacle,we are ready to take a backseat and others may take the lead, Gadkari offered. He praised all the political parties for calling a nation-wide strike and especially thanked JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav.

Recently,BJP parliamentary party chairman L K Advani sought to stake the partys claim of leading the charge against the government over the issue of FDI in retail by demanding a special session of Parliament. Gadkari,however,refrained from categorically committing the BJP on Advanis demand. He only explained Advanis logic behind the demand,in response to reporters queries and refrained from clarifying whether the BJP will press for it or not.

