Will back Bills if govt accepts changes,says BJP

The NDA will support key legislations in the current session of Parliament,but only if the government gives due consideration to amendments suggested by it and the concerned standing committees,the BJP said on Monday after a meeting of NDA floor leaders here.

While asserting that the Opposition had a positive attitude towards passage of the legislations,the BJP maintained it would study bills brought by the government before Parliament and then take a stand on it. Our strategy will be determined by the type of bills the government brings to Parliament and whether they incorporate our recommendations and those of the standing committees, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Arun Jaitley told reporters after the meeting. He said the Opposition expects the government will work on the recommendations made by the Opposition,Congress as well as the standing committees where members from the ruling coalition give their suggestions as individuals and not party leaders.

Refraining from giving out the Opposition strategy for Tuesday in Parliament,he said the Opposition would demand discussion on a number of issues like the spurt in Maoist activities and defence preparedness of the country. We want the Prime Minister to clarify in Parliament that the country is fully prepared, he said.

Earlier,the BJPs parliamentary party executive committee met and decided to raise a number of issues including the statement of Chief Economic Advisor Kaushik Basu that major economic reforms in India are unlikely to happen before the next Parliamentary elections in 2014 and demand a discussion on the state of economic policy.

The party leaders also decided to raise the issue of Naxalism against the backdrop of kidnapping of Alex Paul Menon in Chhattisgarh,discussion on Centre-state relations and the situation in J&K.

