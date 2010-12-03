WikiLeaks: Corporate world is next

WikiLeaks release of secret government communications should serve as a warning to the worlds biggest companies.

Computer experts have warned for years about the threat posed by disgruntled insiders and by poorly crafted security policies,which give too much access to confidential data. And there is nothing about WikiLeaks release of US diplomatic documents to suggest that the group cant  or wont  use the same methods to reveal the secrets of powerful corporations.

And as WikiLeaks claims that it has incriminating documents from a major US bank,possibly Bank of America,theres new urgency to addressing information security inside corporations and a reminder of its limits when confronted with a determined insider.

At risk are companies innermost secrets  e-mails,documents,databases and internal websites that are thought locked to the outside world. Companies create records of every decision they make,whether its rolling out new products,pursuing acquisitions,fighting legislation,foiling rivals or allowing executives to sell stock.

WikiLeaks argues that revealing details of companies and governments behaving badly,no matter how the information is obtained,is good for democracy.

Julian Assange,WikiLeaks founder,told Forbes magazine that the number of leaks his site gets has been increasing exponentially as the site has gotten more publicity. He said it sometimes numbers in the thousands per day.

Assange told Forbes that half of the unpublished material his organisation has is about the private sector,including a megaleak involving a bank. He would not name the bank,but he said last year in an interview with Computerworld that he has several gigabytes of data from a Bank of America executives hard drive.

Assange also told Forbes that WikiLeaks has lots of information on BP PLC,the London-based oil company under fire for the massive Gulf of Mexico oil spill. Assange said his organisation is trying to figure out if its information on BP is unique.

WikiLeaks previously published confidential documents from the Swiss bank Julius Baer and the Kaupthing Bank in Iceland. The site also published an operation manual for the US prison in Guantanamo Bay,Cuba.

